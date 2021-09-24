Brass Cap Development Divests of 25,000 SF Brass Diablo Industrial Complex in Las Vegas for $5M
LAS VEGAS — Brass Cap Development has completed the disposition of Brass Diablo, an industrial property located at 5401 W. Diablo Ave. in Las Vegas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the recently completed asset for $5 million.
Featuring more than 25,000 square feet, Brass Diablo offers three dock-high doors, one grade-level dock door, a 60-foot concrete dock apron and easy access to valley freeways and the Stadium District.
LM Construction designed and built the property.
