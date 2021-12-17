Brass Cap Development Sells 70,000 SF Executive Airport Crossing Industrial Project Near Las Vegas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Nevada, Western

Executive Airport Crossing in Henderson, Nev., features 70,000 square feet of industrial space.

HENDERSON, NEV. — Brass Cap Development has completed the disposition of Executive Airport Crossing, a nearly complete industrial project in the West Henderson area near Raiders Way and Volunteer Boulevard. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 70,000 square feet, the property features two buildings that are divisible from 14,446 square feet to 40,000 square feet. The buildings also offer dock- and grade-level loading areas. Executive Airport Crossing provides access to Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway.

Las Vegas-based LM Construction designed and built the project.