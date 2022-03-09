Brass Enterprises Buys 273-Unit Multifamily Property in Huntsville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Alabama, Multifamily, Southeast

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Brass Enterprises has bought Henry House at Clift Farm, a 273-unit, garden-style multifamily property in Huntsville. The sales price was not disclosed.

Russ Hardy and David Wilson of Berkadia Institutional Solutions completed the sale on behalf of the seller, a joint venture partnership between Atlanta-based META Real Estate Partners and Huntsville-based Watercress Partners. Tom Genetti of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of financing on behalf of Brass.

Henry House at Clift Farm offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features include in-unit washers and dryers and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, multiple outdoor kitchens, dog park and a playground.

Located at 1435 Balch Road, the property is situated close to a new Publix, Madison Hospital, the shops and restaurants along Highway 72 and walking trails within the 600-acre Clift Farm master-planned development.