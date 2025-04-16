Braun Enterprises Buys 426,000 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District

HOUSTON — Local investment firm Braun Enterprises has purchased 3040 Post Oak, a 426,000-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria district. The building is situated adjacent to the Galleria Mall and offers amenities such as a tenant lounge and grab-and-go market. Braun plans to implement a capital improvement program that will include the addition of a modern fitness center, a new coffee bar and comprehensive lobby and exterior upgrades. Stream Realty Partners leases and manages the building. The sales price was not disclosed.