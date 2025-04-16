Wednesday, April 16, 2025
3040-Post-Oak-Houston
Braun’s partners plan to lease approximately 75,000 square feet of the vacant space at 3040 Post Oak in Houston.
Braun Enterprises Buys 426,000 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Local investment firm Braun Enterprises has purchased 3040 Post Oak, a 426,000-square-foot office building in Houston’s Galleria district. The building is situated adjacent to the Galleria Mall and offers amenities such as a tenant lounge and grab-and-go market. Braun plans to implement a capital improvement program that will include the addition of a modern fitness center, a new coffee bar and comprehensive lobby and exterior upgrades. Stream Realty Partners leases and manages the building. The sales price was not disclosed.

