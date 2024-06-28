Friday, June 28, 2024
Current restaurants, retailers and service providers that are open on the ground floor of 53 West in Houston include Burger Chan, Hidden Omakase, Salon Lofts, LT Alterations, Med-Cure Anti-Aging & Skin Care, Memorial Hermann, Woody’s Furrs and Yorktown Dental Spa.
Braun Enterprises Completes Redevelopment of Houston Mixed-Use Property

by Taylor Williams

OUSTON — Braun Enterprises has completed the redevelopment of 53 West Houston, a mixed-use property in the city’s Uptown neighborhood that consists of 168,000 square feet of office space and 32,000 square feet of retail space on a four-acre site. The redevelopment began in 2019 and included renovating and painting the exterior façades, remodeling the office interiors and enhancing ground-level storefronts. Braun also upgraded the property’s walkable pathways, lighting, landscaping and outdoor seating areas. Interior enhancements include upgraded common areas, restrooms, lobbies and atriums. Lastly, the development team converted one of the two office towers connected by the ground-floor retail space into Urban Office, a proprietary flexible workspace concept with private offices and shared amenities. An 11-vendor food hall opened at 53 West Houston earlier this year as part of the repositioning, and two additional retail concepts are expected to open later this year.

