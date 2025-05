HOUSTON — Locally based commercial developer Braun Enterprises has opened a 12,000-square-foot coworking space in Houston’s River Oaks district under its Urban Office brand. Designed by BwCollier Interior Design and built by Yellow Crown Construction, the space is located at 1500 Waugh Driveand offers private office suites ranging from 100 to 400 square feet. Additional features include conference rooms, complimentary beverages, a podcast studio, mother’s room and lounge space