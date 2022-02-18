Brauvin Sells Net-Leased Retail Portfolio for $185M

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Brauvin Real Estate has sold a portfolio of 59 net-leased retail properties for $185 million. The properties are located in 18 states across the country and are leased to 16 tenants. John Morse and Andrew Hahn of Patzik, Frank and Samotny represented Brauvin in the transaction. The buyer was undisclosed. The sale completes the investment cycle of Brauvin’s 17th investment fund. The company now plans to acquire another $200 million in assets for its 18th fund.