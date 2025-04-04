Bravo Property Trust Provides $36.7M Construction Loan for Upper Manhattan Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Bravo Property Trust, a locally based bridge lender, has provided a $36.7 million construction loan for a 78-unit multifamily project in Upper Manhattan. The site is located along Amsterdam Avenue in the Hamilton Heights area, and the building will include ground-floor retail space that is already preleased. Information on floor plans was not disclosed, though 30 percent of the units will be designated as affordable housing. Amenities will include fitness facility, tenant lounge, coworking space and a landscaped rooftop deck. Henry Bodek and Jonathan Ostroff of Galaxy Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, Artifact Real Estate Developement. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.