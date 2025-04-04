Friday, April 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Bravo Property Trust Provides $36.7M Construction Loan for Upper Manhattan Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Bravo Property Trust, a locally based bridge lender, has provided a $36.7 million construction loan for a 78-unit multifamily project in Upper Manhattan. The site is located along Amsterdam Avenue in the Hamilton Heights area, and the building will include ground-floor retail space that is already preleased. Information on floor plans was not disclosed, though 30 percent of the units will be designated as affordable housing. Amenities will include fitness facility, tenant lounge, coworking space and a landscaped rooftop deck. Henry Bodek and Jonathan Ostroff of Galaxy Capital arranged the loan on behalf of the developer, Artifact Real Estate Developement. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.

You may also like

Fogelman, Thackery Acquire 258-Unit Multifamily Property in Humble,...

JLL Arranges $68.5M Sale, Financing of Brooklyn Apartment...

Walters Nears Completion of 70-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

Kislak Negotiates $22.1M Sale Multifamily Property in Summit,...

InBloom Autism Services Signs 10,000 SF Office Lease...

FAMH Group Acquires The BW Apartment Property in...

Gantry Secures $25M Refinancing for Seniors Housing Community...

LaTerra Development Sells 28-Unit Charlie La Mirada Multifamily...

MBG Nears Completion of 144-Unit Luxury Apartment Project...