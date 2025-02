NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Brax Realty has arranged the $8.5 million sale of an eight-unit apartment building in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 150 N. Ninth St. rises four stories and was originally constructed in 1910. Units at the property also recently underwent gut renovations and now feature modern finishes. Alan Stenson of Brax Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.