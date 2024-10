NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Brax Realty has negotiated the $6.2 million sale of two adjacent apartment buildings in Manhattan’s East Village area. The buildings at 317 E. 14th St. and 319 E. 14th St. house 24 apartments between them as well as two retail spaces. According to LoopNet Inc., both buildings rise five stories and were constructed in 1910. Michael Ferrara and Cole Kinney Leonhardt of Brax Realty brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.