NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Brax Realty has negotiated the $8.2 million sale of a portfolio of five mixed-use buildings in Harlem and Queens. The properties include nine apartments and 10 commercial spaces and are located at 1873 Lexington Ave., 149 E. 116th St., 151 E. 116th St., 175 E. 116th St. and 220-20 Merrick Blvd. Alan Stenson of Brax Realty represented the seller and procured the buyers, all of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.