Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy Leases 3,750 SF in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Daniel Gracie Grand Rapids, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy, has leased a 3,750-square-foot space at 131 Division Ave. in Grand Rapids. The academy will offer a variety of classes for all ages. Todd Leinberger, Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely and Jason Makowski of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan represented the tenant in the lease transaction with the undisclosed landlord. Cody Hier and Miguel Diaz, both professional MMA fighters, are the co-owners of the studio.