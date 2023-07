DALLAS — Brazos Residential has acquired The Thread Apartments, a 606-unit garden-style community in Dallas. The Thread was built in three phases between 1969 and 1978 and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Northmarq’s Taylor Snoddy brokered the deal, and Kevin Leamy of Northmarq arranged the acquisition financing. The deal marks Brazos Residential’s 16th acquisition since the firm’s inception in 2022. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.