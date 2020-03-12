Breakfast Eatery Snooze to Open Restaurants in Kingwood, College Station, Texas

KINGWOOD AND COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — Breakfast eatery Snooze will open two new restaurants totaling 7,800 square feet, one in the northern Houston suburb of Kingwood and the other in College Station. The first restaurant will be located in the Kingwood Place Shopping Center and will span 3,800 square feet. The second will be located within Chimney Hill Retail Centers in College Station and will total 4,000 square feet. The openings are slated for August 2020 and February 2021, respectively. Houston-based Baker Katz represented Snooze in both lease negotiations. Stephen Tou of The Retail Connection represented the landlord in the Kingwood deal, and Clint Oldham and Brett Boatner of Oldham Goodwin represented the landlord in the College Station deal. Since its founding in 2006, Snooze has opened more than 40 restaurants across six states.