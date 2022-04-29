REBusinessOnline

Breakthrough Properties Raises $3B to Develop Life Sciences Properties in US, Europe

California, Company News, Development, Life Sciences, Western

Torrey-View-San-Diego-CA

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) has preleased space at Torrey View by Breakthrough, a 515,000-square-foot R&D campus in San Diego. (Rendering courtesy of Breakthrough Properties)

LOS ANGELES — Breakthrough Properties, a joint venture between Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital, has closed its Breakthrough Life Science Property Fund. The venture raised $3 billion in direct capital and co-investments, to scale a global portfolio of ecosystems for early-, mid- and late-stage life science companies.

Founded in 2019, Breakthrough will use the newly raised funds to finance its ongoing developments, which are in various stages of design, construction and pre-development, as well as and fuel its acquisition of additional opportunities throughout the United States and Europe. The venture currently has 4.6 million square feet of projects in the pipeline across San Diego, Boston and Cambridge, Mass., Philadelphia, Amsterdam and Oxford and Cambridge, UK.

In 2021, Breakthrough broke ground on its 515,000-square-foot Torrey View by Breakthrough development, a 10-acre research and development campus in San Diego. The biosciences arm of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) signed a lease at the campus prior to completion.

