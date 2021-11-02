REBusinessOnline

Breeden Receives Approval for $27M Mixed-Use Project in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Mixed-Use, Southeast, Virginia

Duplex Station

The multifamily space, formally named Duplex Station on Hermitage, will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

RICHMOND, VA. — The Breeden Co. has acquired 2 acres of land on Hermitage Road in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition area for the development of a $27 million mixed-use project. The development will include a 142-unit multifamily community, as well as 24,000 square feet of commercial space, which will be the new corporate headquarters for Breeden Construction.

The multifamily space, formally named Duplex Station on Hermitage, will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Units will feature granite countertops, vinyl plank flooring and washers and dryers. Community amenities will include a pool, fitness center, rooftop lounge, electric car charging stations and bicycle storage.

Breeden Construction will serve as the general contractor on the project. Construction is planned for early 2023.

