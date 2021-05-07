Breeden Breaks Ground on $66M Multifamily Project in Virginia Beach

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — The Breeden Co., a locally based real estate development firm, has broken ground on The Pinnacle on 31st Street, a $66 million multifamily project situated on 2.3 acres in Virginia Beach.

The Pinnacle on 31st Street will offer 240 one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments, including several penthouse layouts. Units will range in size from 775 to 1,391 square feet and will be available in early 2023. Community amenities will include a clubhouse with a resort-style lobby, coworking spaces, 24-hour fitness center, multiple rooftop lounges, rooftop dog park, pool with a lazy river and multiple lounge areas.

Breeden Construction will serve as general contractor on the project. The Breeden Co.’s property management division will operate The Pinnacle on 31st Street once construction is complete.