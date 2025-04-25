Friday, April 25, 2025
Lake Taylor Pointe Apartments comprises 198 units with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans.
Breeden Completes 198-Unit Multifamily Community in Norfolk, Virginia

by John Nelson

NORFOLK, VA. — The Breeden Co. has completed Lake Taylor Pointe Apartments, a 198-unit multifamily community located at 1060 Kempsville Road near Norfolk International Airport. Breedon Construction served as the general contractor for the $43 million development.

The apartment complex features carriage house and garden-style buildings, with one to three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 723 square feet to 1,425, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the complex include a resort-style swimming pool, poolside fitness center, outdoor gathering areas, arcade room, electric vehicle charging stations and a bark park. Rental rates for the property begin at $1,750.

