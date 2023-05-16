Breeden Construction Delivers 201-Unit Multifamily Community in Chester, Virginia

CHESTER, VA. — Breeden Construction has completed The Station at Chester, a 201-unit multifamily development in Chester. The developer, Schell Brothers, began the $27.5 million project in March 2021. The five-building development houses 65 one-bedroom units, 126 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom units that range in size from 650 to 1,300 square feet. Rental rates range from $1,825 to $2,045 per month, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, pool with cabanas, an outdoor fireplace and a grilling station. Breeden Construction is set to break ground on several new developments in the area by late 2023.