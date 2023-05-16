Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Station at Chester houses 65 one-bedroom units, 126 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom units.
DevelopmentMultifamilySoutheastVirginia

Breeden Construction Delivers 201-Unit Multifamily Community in Chester, Virginia

by John Nelson

CHESTER, VA. — Breeden Construction has completed The Station at Chester, a 201-unit multifamily development in Chester. The developer, Schell Brothers, began the $27.5 million project in March 2021. The five-building development houses 65 one-bedroom units, 126 two-bedroom apartments and 10 three-bedroom units that range in size from 650 to 1,300 square feet. Rental rates range from $1,825 to $2,045 per month, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, pool with cabanas, an outdoor fireplace and a grilling station. Breeden Construction is set to break ground on several new developments in the area by late 2023.

You may also like

Edens to Redevelop North DeKalb Mall in Decatur,...

Swinerton Tops Out $80M Joinery Apartment Development in...

Partnership Acquires 159-Unit Laurel Preston Hollow Apartments in...

MCB Breaks Ground on 146-Unit Student Housing Project...

Developers Underway on 83,750 SF Office Condo Project...

Greystone Provides $34M Agency Loan for Multifamily Community...

Worthe Completes 800,000 SF Warner Bros. Headquarters at...

Kearny Real Estate, Dune Real Estate Partners Plan...

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 25-Unit Clackamas View Seniors...