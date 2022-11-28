Breeden Opens 258-Unit Lofts at Front Street Apartments in Norfolk

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Virginia

NORFOLK, VA. — The Breeden Co., a Virginia Beach-based firm, has opened The Lofts at Front Street, a 258-unit multifamily community located in Norfolk. Amenities at the property, which sits on 4.5 acres on the banks of the Elizabeth River/Intracoastal Waterway, include a riverfront observation deck, kayak launch, fitness center and an infinity pool. Cox, Kliewer & Co. designed the project, and Breeden Construction served as the general contractor. Breeden Property Management will operate the community. Rental rates at The Lofts at Front Street range from $1,870 to $2,990, according to the property website.