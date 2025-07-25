Brem Group Acquires 230-Unit Milo on Westheimer Apartments in West Houston

HOUSTON — Multifamily investment firm The Brem Group has purchased The Milo on Westheimer, a 230-unit apartment complex in West Houston that was built in 2015. According to Apartments.com, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, playground, outdoor grilling and dining stations and package handling services. Brem Group obtained Freddie Mac financing and a $4.5 million preferred equity investment from Chicago-based investment firm 29th Street Capital to secure the acquisition. The seller was not disclosed.