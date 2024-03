NORMAN, OKLA. — Indianapolis-based developer Bremner Real Estate has broken ground on the Oklahoma University Health Stephenson Cancer Center at Norman Regional, 48,000-square-foot healthcare project that will be located just south of Oklahoma City. The facility, which will serve patients from Norman Regional Health System and OU Health, will feature an underground tunnel connection to the main hospital, 24 infusion bays, exam rooms and physician office spaces. Completion is slated for 2025.