Thursday, January 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIllinoisMidwestMultifamily

Breneman Capital Acquires 52-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s West Loop

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Breneman Capital has acquired Adams Laflin Place, a 52-unit apartment building in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2020, the property is located at 128 S. Laflin St. There are seven one-bedroom units and 45 two-bedroom units. Dwelle Properties, a full-service property management firm founded in 2019 by Drew Breneman and Sam Meyer, will manage the property. Steve Horvath and Marc Bombicinio of CREW Advising brokered the sale. Brett Hill of Greystone originated acquisition financing. Breneman Capital now owns 171 units in the West Loop neighborhood.   

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $9.1M Sale of Fogo...

Missner Group, CBRE IM Complete 169,838 SF Spec...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Sale of 75,000 SF...

CBRE Negotiates $49.5M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.9M Sale of Industrial...

Adaptive Reuse Extends to Higher Education Real Estate...

CBRE Negotiates $99M Sale of 304-Unit Multifamily Community...

Sequoia Equities Sells 400-Unit The Carriages at Fairwood...

Crescent Communities Sells 20-Story Apartment Complex in Dallas