Breneman Capital Acquires 52-Unit Apartment Building in Chicago’s West Loop

CHICAGO — Breneman Capital has acquired Adams Laflin Place, a 52-unit apartment building in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood. The purchase price was undisclosed. Built in 2020, the property is located at 128 S. Laflin St. There are seven one-bedroom units and 45 two-bedroom units. Dwelle Properties, a full-service property management firm founded in 2019 by Drew Breneman and Sam Meyer, will manage the property. Steve Horvath and Marc Bombicinio of CREW Advising brokered the sale. Brett Hill of Greystone originated acquisition financing. Breneman Capital now owns 171 units in the West Loop neighborhood.