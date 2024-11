MADISON, WIS. — Breneman Capital has acquired Fairhaven Court Apartments in Madison for an undisclosed price. The 58-unit apartment complex is located on Fairhaven Road. The property was built in two phases and includes a townhome building from 2007 and an apartment building from 2014. Units range from 579 to 1,528 square feet. Bruner Realty will manage the property. Breneman plans to make light renovations to select units.