Breneman Capital Purchases 47-Unit Ashland Place Apartment Property in Chicago

CHICAGO — Breneman Capital has purchased Ashland Place, a 47-unit apartment property located at 33 S. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Built in 2018, the community is situated in the city’s West Loop neighborhood and features two one-bedroom units and 45 two-bedroom units. Breneman assumed a loan on the property that features a 73.5 percent loan-to-value ratio, a fixed interest rate of 4.6 percent and roughly five years of remaining term. Dwelle Properties will manage the asset. Breneman plans to improve efficiencies at the property. The purchase price and seller were undisclosed.