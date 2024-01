CHICAGO — Breneman Capital has sold a 12-unit apartment building located on North Elston Avenue in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood for $4 million. Breneman originally purchased the property in August 2019 for $3.5 million. Constructed in 2009, the building consists of three two-bedroom units and nine three-bedroom units. Breneman increased rents at the property by 21 percent over the hold period. The asset is one of 23 Chicago multifamily properties that Breneman has acquired since 2013.