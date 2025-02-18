Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Kentucky

Brennan Acquires 100,000 SF Industrial Facility Near CVG Airport in Hebron, Kentucky

by John Nelson

HEBRON, KY. — Brennan Investment Group has purchased a 100,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 1102 Aviation Blvd. near the Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) in Hebron. The property is located on 18 acres off I-275 near Amazon Prime Air Hub.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed, though Brennan says it purchased the infill facility at below replacement cost. The Chicago-based investment firm plans to renovate and update the facility over the course of its ownership.

