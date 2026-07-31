Brennan Acquires 157,412 SF Industrial Facility in Upstate South Carolina

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a 157,412-square-foot industrial facility located in Piedmont, about 12 miles from Greenville. Completed in 2023, the building is situated within Exchange Logistics Park, a 900,000-square-foot, multi-building industrial park. The seller requested anonymity, and the purchase price was also not disclosed.

The recently acquired building features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire protection, LED high-bay lighting, a 135-foot truck court and abundant dock-high loading. The facility is currently occupied by two unnamed tenants and includes 65,000 square feet of vacant space. Brennan also plans to complete “move-in ready” improvements, such as speculative office space.