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brennan-industrial-south-carolina
The 157,412-square-foot industrial building is situated within Exchange Logistics Park in Piedmont, S.C.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Brennan Acquires 157,412 SF Industrial Facility in Upstate South Carolina

by Abby Cox

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a 157,412-square-foot industrial facility located in Piedmont, about 12 miles from Greenville. Completed in 2023, the building is situated within Exchange Logistics Park, a 900,000-square-foot, multi-building industrial park. The seller requested anonymity, and the purchase price was also not disclosed.

The recently acquired building features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire protection, LED high-bay lighting, a 135-foot truck court and abundant dock-high loading. The facility is currently occupied by two unnamed tenants and includes 65,000 square feet of vacant space. Brennan also plans to complete “move-in ready” improvements, such as speculative office space.   

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