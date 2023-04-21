Brennan Acquires 485,000 SF Office Building in Suburban Chicago, Plans Industrial Redevelopment

ROLLING MEADOWS, ILL. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a 485,000-square-foot office building located at 3800 Golf Road in the Chicago suburb of Rolling Meadows. Brennan plans to demolish the building and construct a new Class A industrial park to be named Rolling Meadows Commerce Center, or RMC². The development will consist of 600,000 square feet of industrial space and landscaped grounds. Target users will include manufacturers, distributors and data centers. The project is still in the early stages with no specific construction timeline, but Brennan expects to complete the project in the next few years.