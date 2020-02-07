REBusinessOnline

Brennan Acquires 98,600 SF Industrial Facility in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a 98,600-square-foot industrial facility in Milwaukee. The seller and sales price were undisclosed. The property, located at 11925 W. Carmen Ave., is fully leased to Hilmot, a provider of conveyor equipment. Andy Hess and Derek Yentz of Founders 3 Real Estate Services represented Brennan in the transaction. Chicago-based Brennan has acquired more than $4 billion in industrial real estate since 2010.

