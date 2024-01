WOOD DALE, ILL. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a seven-building industrial portfolio in the Chicago suburb of Wood Dale for an undisclosed price. The portfolio totals 280,947 square feet across 12.5 contiguous acres. The assets had been institutionally owned for over 20 years and are fully leased to a variety of tenants. Brennan owns roughly 10 million square feet in Chicagoland.