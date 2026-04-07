Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Brennan Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Metro Nashville Totaling 225,000 SF

by John Nelson

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired two newly constructed distribution facilities located at 1022-1024 Louisville Highway in Goodlettsville, a northern suburb of Nashville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2024, the properties are situated within one mile of I-65 and span a combined 225,000 square feet. The two rear-load properties, which include a 123,000- and 102,000-square-foot building, are currently 30 percent leased to three tenants and include 30-foot clear heights, dock doors and ESFR sprinkler systems.

You may also like

Newmark Brokers Sale of 283-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 44,104 SF...

CBRE Brokers $12.7M Sale of Northern New Jersey...

Gateway Jax Plans Office Building at Pearl Square...

Park7, PGIM Break Ground on 804-Bed Student Housing...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 338-Unit Apartment Community in...

Visintainer Group Brokers Sale of Vintner’s Square Shopping...

Stevens-Leinweber Construction Delivers Merit 27 Buckeye Industrial Redevelopment...

Clarion Partners Buys 137-Unit Seniors Housing Community in...