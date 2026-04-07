Brennan Acquires Two Industrial Buildings in Metro Nashville Totaling 225,000 SF

GOODLETTSVILLE, TENN. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired two newly constructed distribution facilities located at 1022-1024 Louisville Highway in Goodlettsville, a northern suburb of Nashville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Built in 2024, the properties are situated within one mile of I-65 and span a combined 225,000 square feet. The two rear-load properties, which include a 123,000- and 102,000-square-foot building, are currently 30 percent leased to three tenants and include 30-foot clear heights, dock doors and ESFR sprinkler systems.