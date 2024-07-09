Brennan, Arch Street Capital Purchase 386,705 SF Manufacturing Facility in Corbin, Kentucky

CORBIN, KY. — Brennan Investment Group and an institutional client of Arch Street Capital Advisors have purchased a 386,705-square-foot manufacturing facility in Corbin, a city in south Kentucky equidistant between Knoxville, Tenn., and Lexington, Ky. via I-75. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to Trèves Group, a global automobile supplier focused on automotive interiors and acoustic environments. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Brennan and Arch Street Capital purchased the facility as part of its 10th joint venture, which has $300 million of purchasing power to acquire mission-critical facilities in the top U.S. industrial markets.