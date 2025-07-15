Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Brennan Investment Group plans to deliver the two Class A properties in La Vergne, Tenn., in second-quarter 2026.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Brennan Breaks Ground on Two Metro Nashville Distribution Centers Totaling 351,200 SF

by John Nelson

LA VERGNE, TENN. — Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on two distribution centers in La Vergne, a city in Nashville’s Southeast industrial submarket. Brennan plans to deliver the two Class A properties, which will total 351,200 square feet, in second-quarter 2026.

The facilities will be located on a 29-acre site that is within five miles of I-24 and within 10 miles of Nashville International Airport. Chicago-based Brennan will build 167,200- and 184,000-square-foot, rear-load industrial buildings, each designed to accommodate up to four tenants with ample trailer and employee parking, 32-foot clear heights and ESFR sprinkler systems.

You may also like

Legacy Realty Arranges Sale of 174,459 SF Shopping...

Whole Foods to Open 46,711 SF Store in...

Concord Summit Arranges $25.5M Construction Loan for Metro...

Ameritex Machine & Fabrication Buys 145,222 SF Industrial...

HSM Negotiates Sale of 3.4-Acre Self-Storage Development Site...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 38,706 SF Industrial Complex...

Partnership Completes 262-Unit Apartment Complex in Parsippany, New...

Baron Properties Sells Four-Building Seventy5 Business Park in...

CBRE Brokers $7.9M Sale of Industrial Property in...