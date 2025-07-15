Brennan Breaks Ground on Two Metro Nashville Distribution Centers Totaling 351,200 SF

LA VERGNE, TENN. — Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on two distribution centers in La Vergne, a city in Nashville’s Southeast industrial submarket. Brennan plans to deliver the two Class A properties, which will total 351,200 square feet, in second-quarter 2026.

The facilities will be located on a 29-acre site that is within five miles of I-24 and within 10 miles of Nashville International Airport. Chicago-based Brennan will build 167,200- and 184,000-square-foot, rear-load industrial buildings, each designed to accommodate up to four tenants with ample trailer and employee parking, 32-foot clear heights and ESFR sprinkler systems.