Thursday, July 18, 2024
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialLeasing ActivityWestern

Brennan Completes Sale-Leaseback of Manna Beverage Manufacturing Facility in West Sacramento

by Amy Works

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a three-building manufacturing facility in West Sacramento and simultaneously leased the property back to the seller, Manna Beverages & Ventures.

Totaling 213,000 square feet, the assets are located at 2150 and 2286 Stone Blvd. and 1691 Cebrian St. Manna is a leading beverage manufacturer specializing in co-packing, co-manufacturing and distribution of juices, teas and carbonated beverages.

Terms of the transaction were not released.

