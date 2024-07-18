Brennan Completes Sale-Leaseback of Manna Beverage Manufacturing Facility in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a three-building manufacturing facility in West Sacramento and simultaneously leased the property back to the seller, Manna Beverages & Ventures.

Totaling 213,000 square feet, the assets are located at 2150 and 2286 Stone Blvd. and 1691 Cebrian St. Manna is a leading beverage manufacturer specializing in co-packing, co-manufacturing and distribution of juices, teas and carbonated beverages.

Terms of the transaction were not released.