Brennan Investment Group Acquires 123,800 SF Industrial Portfolio in Houston

HOUSTON — Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group has acquired a portfolio of seven industrial buildings in Houston totaling 123,800 square feet in Houston. The properties are located in the city’s Northwest, Southeast and North industrial submarkets. The tenant roster has a weighted average lease team of 4.68 years and includes users in the industrial equipment, industrial services, consumer goods, energy and construction industries. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.