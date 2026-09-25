Friday, September 25, 2026
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AcquisitionsColoradoIndustrialWestern

Brennan Investment Group Acquires 136,744 SF Industrial Property in Denver

by Amy Works

DENVER — Brennan Investment Group has purchased 5050 Ironton, an industrial building on 8.7 acres within Montbello Industrial Park in Denver’s northeast industrial submarket. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Originally constructed in 1970, the 136,744-square-foot concrete and masonry facility features 18- to 26-foot clear heights, 13 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors, potential rail service, heavy industrial zoning and excess acreage with secure outdoor storage. The property is fully leased to a building products distributor that has occupied the building since the early 2000s. The building can accommodate either a single tenant or a two-tenant configuration.

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