Brennan Investment Group Acquires 147,040 SF Industrial Facility in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

DENVER — Brennan Investment Group has purchased an industrial facility located in Denver’s Interstate 70 Corridor at the intersection of interstates 70 and 225. The acquisition price was not released.

Brennan Investment acquired the asset from BlueLinx, which simultaneously leased back the 147,040-square-foot facility. BlueLinx is a distributor of building and industrial products in the United States and operates through a broad network of distribution centers.

The buyer purchased the building, including an existing short-term lease, with future options of renewing, re-leasing or redevelopment.