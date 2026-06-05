Brennan Investment Group Acquires 202,000 SF Manufacturing Facility Near Knoxville, Tennessee

VONORE, TENN. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a 202,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located in the East Tennessee city of Vonore, about 35 miles south of Knoxville. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The facility is fully leased to Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG), a global manufacturer of commercial vehicle systems, under a new 20-year absolute net lease. The facility is one of two seating manufacturing plants operated by CVG in the United States. Situated on roughly 42 acres, the property offers access to I-75, I-40, McGhee Tyson Airport and the Port of Tellico.