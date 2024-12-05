Thursday, December 5, 2024
Brennan Investment Group Acquires 225,000 SF Industrial Building in Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a single-tenant industrial building totaling 225,000 square feet in Chicago for an undisclosed price. The property is situated on seven acres at the intersection of I-55 and Pulaski Road. The transaction marks the second acquisition in Brennan’s corporate real estate fund, which launched in September and targets surplus industrial real estate from non-professional and corporate owners. Brennan plans to make significant property improvements, including doubling the existing loading capacity. Brennan now owns 12 million square feet in Chicagoland.

