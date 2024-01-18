Brennan Investment Group Acquires 263,000 SF Industrial Building in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Brennan Investment Group has acquired a 263,000-square-foot industrial building located at 10045 International Blvd. in Cincinnati. The purchase price was undisclosed. The property was acquired from Intelligrated under a consolidation plan to dispose of the building by the end of 2023. The property is situated on a 17.5-acre site in the World Park industrial park in Cincinnati’s northwest submarket. Upon closing, Brennan secured a new lease for the building with Trew, a provider of automated material handling solutions. Trew will use the facility for manufacturing and distribution of material handling equipment throughout the United States and Canada. Constructed in 1986, the property was expanded and renovated in 2000. The building features 390 auto parking stalls, a 130-foot-deep truck court with trailer parking stalls, a clear height of 25 feet, three five-ton cranes and an outdoor storage area.