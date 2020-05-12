REBusinessOnline

Brennan Investment Group Acquires 380,274 SF Industrial Portfolio in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

CHICAGO — Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based developer, has acquired a three-building industrial portfolio totaling 380,274 square feet in Pennsylvania. The portfolio is located in the Lehigh Valley submarket, which is situated north of Philadelphia and west of New York City and includes the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton. The properties offer convenient access to Interstates 78 and 81, as well as the Lehigh Valley International Airport. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

