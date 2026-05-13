Brennan Investment Group Acquires 64,020 SF Industrial Property in Denver

DENVER — Brennan Investment Group has purchased an industrial building located at 4881 Ironton St. in Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released. Situated on 3.3 acres within Montbello Industrial Park, the 64,020-square-foot building features a clear height of 21 feet, significant power capacity, multiple dock-high doors, drive-in access and excess outdoor storage.

Brennan plans to reposition the vacant asset through targeted capital improvements and lease-up efforts, with the flexibility to accommodate a single-tenant or multi-tenant configuration. The company intends to execute a five-year business plan focused on leasing and stabilization of the property.