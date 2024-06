AURORA AND DENVER, COLO. — Brennan Investment Group has purchased two distribution facilities, totaling 206,000 square feet, in Aurora and Denver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The properties are located at 18245 E. 40th Ave. in Aurora and 4999 Oakland St. in Denver. At the time of sale, the Oakland property is fully leased to a single tenant, and the 40th Avenue property is partially leased.