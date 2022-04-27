Brennan Investment Group Breaks Ground on 110,000 SF Industrial Building in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Chicago-based Brennan Investment Group has broken ground on a Class A industrial building on the former RJ Reynolds Headquarters campus in Winston-Salem known as Whitaker Park. Landmark Construction is the general contractor on the project. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

The tilt-wall, speculative building will span 110,000 square feet and is designed to be divisible from one to four tenants. Bob Lewis, Chris Lowe and Jamie Newell of NAI Piedmont Triad are handling leasing on behalf of Brennan Investment Group.

The Whitaker Park sits in a strategic last-mile, infill location near downtown Winston-Salem, Wake Forest University and five nearby interstates.