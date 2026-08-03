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The property, built in 2000, is situated on 12 acres.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

Brennan Investment Group Buys 140,000 SF Industrial Facility in Dayton, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

DAYTON, OHIO — Brennan Investment Group has purchased a 140,000-square-foot industrial facility in Dayton within the Springboro South submarket. The property sits minutes from the I-75 and Austin Landing interchange. Constructed in 2000 on approximately 12 acres, the modern precast facility includes 125 parking spaces with the flexibility to accommodate future trailer parking if needed. At closing, the property will be fully leased under a long-term net lease to Killer Brownie, an Ohio-based dessert manufacturer.

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