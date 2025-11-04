Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Brennan Investment Group Buys 80,000 SF Industrial Building in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired an 80,000-square-foot industrial building situated on 8.8 acres in the Chicago suburb of Woodridge. The property is located within the I-55 submarket at the intersection of I-55 and I-355. Brennan says the property was acquired to address the region’s shortage of functional small-bay industrial product, as the vacancy rate is less than 1 percent among spaces under 50,000 square feet in the I-55 submarket. Brennan plans to reposition the building by demising it into four 20,000-square-foot suites complete with spec offices, individual docks and drive-in doors and a large, secured yard. The building was originally constructed in 2007.

