Brennan Investment Group Delivers 411,000 SF Industrial Property in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Southeast

PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. — Brennan Investment Group has delivered a 411,000-square-foot industrial facility for City Electric Supply/Tamco in Port St. Lucie. The property, which features 40,000 square feet of office space, will also serve as City Electric’s North American Manufacturing headquarters. The tenant manufactures and distributes lighting and electrical equipment products through City Electric Supply branches throughout the country. Tamco, one of City Electric’s retail brands with stores nationwide, is consolidating its space from five locations around Port St. Lucie to the new facility. In addition to developing the new facility, Brennan also acquired the five locations that Tamco occupied before selling them to an undisclosed Florida-based investor.

