Brennan Investment Group Executes Sale-Leaseback of 90,250 SF Industrial Building Near Nashville

GALLATIN, TENN. — Brennan Investment Group has acquired and executed a 90,250-square-foot sale-leaseback of an industrial building fully leased to Bennett Tool & Die, a contract tooling and metal stamping supplier. The building is located at 1550 Airport Road in Gallatin, 33 miles northeast of downtown Nashville. The facility serves as Bennett Tool & Die’s corporate headquarters and primary manufacturing facility. The sales price and terms of the new lease were not disclosed.