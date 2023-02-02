REBusinessOnline

Brennan Investment Group to Build 80,275 SF Industrial Facility in Metro Baltimore

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

GLEN BURNIE, MD. — Brennan Investment Group has purchased 15.8 acres along Solley Road in Glen Burnie, a suburb of Baltimore. The Chicago-based firm plans to develop an 80,275-square-foot industrial facility on the site. The building is slated for completion later this year and is intended to be the first of several investments for Brennan in the Washington-Baltimore corridor. The property, which will offer tenants interstate access via I-695, is situated 12 miles from Baltimore-Washington International Airport. The building is designed to accommodate one or two tenants, according to Brennan.





